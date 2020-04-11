‘329 confirmed corona patients in Gujranwala division’

GUJRANWALA: Gujranwala Division Health Services Director Dr Nusrat Riaz has said that there are 329 confirmed coronavirus patients in the Gujranwala division while test reports of 1,257 suspects are yet to come.

Dr Nusrat Riaz told that there were 93 positive patients in Gujranwala district, 112 in Gujrat , 26 in Hafizabad, 21 in Mandi Bahauddin, nine in Narowal and 68 in Sialkot. Dr Nusrat Riaz said that there were total 2,446 suspected persons in Gujranwala division and out of these, 1,060 test reports had been received negative while 1,257 reports had not been received so far. Dr Nusrat Riaz said that out of total 2,646 suspected corona patients, the test reports of 1,389 persons had been received while the test reports of 1,257 persons were not received yet.

‘Prolonged lockdown creating economic crisis in country’: Office-bearers of the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry have said that prolonged lockdown is creating critical economic crisis in the country.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, GCCI president Mian Umar Saleem, SVP Irfan Sohail and VP Asghar Butt said that closing the factories and business industry was taking labourers and daily wagers to the edge of starvation. The office-bearers expressed concern over the critical economic crisis due to the prolonged corona lockdown. They said that there was no doubt that it was an alarming situation due to coronavirus in the country and the whole world, including Pakistan, was suffering due to global pandemic Covid-19.

However, they added, labourers and poor segment of the society were facing great troubles and if the government does not take timely decision than the situation would be more serious than coronavirus. They demanded the government make SOPs to resume the business activities.