500 cops deployed at 111 points for Ehsaas Programme

MARDAN: Around 500 cops have been deployed at around 111 distribution centres of relief package under Ehsaas Program in the district, a senior officer said on Friday.

Speaking to journalists, District Police Officer Sajjad Khan said that besides the police patrol teams, army would also patrol the district. “The 500 cops deployed at the distribution points will ensure security and social distancing as people would be lined up at proper distance from one another.

The DPO said that people should approach the distribution points only after receiving information on phone about that. He also said that action would be taken against fraudsters in the process.