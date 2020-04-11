PDMA dispatches safety equipment to five KP hospitals

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has dispatched safety equipment to five hospitals battling the pandemic of coronavirus.

The hospitals included Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Police Services Hospital (PSH) in Peshawar, the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Buner and the District Headquarters Hospital in Lower Dir. The provision of the safety equipment is to ensure safety of medical staff.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) provided the safety equipment. According to details, a total of 1,043 N-95 masks were dispatched including 590 for LRH, 222 for KTH, 26 for PSH, 43 for DHQ Buner and 162 for Dir Lower.

About 16668 surgical face masks were also dispatched, including 9427 for LRH, 3552 KTH, 410 Police Hospital, 683 DHQ Buner and 2569 for DHQ Dir Lower. Other safety items including 14,800 pair of gloves, 1973 protective suits, 452 sterilized gowns, 303 goggles, 938 shoe covers, 301 non sterilized gowns and others are also provided to the five hospitals.

The director general PDMA said, “We are dispatching more safety equipment to the rest of the hospitals across the province as per NDMA guidelines. The total number of 215000 different types of face masks, 780 litres sanitizers, 8400 personal protective equipment, 54,000 gloves,12000 soups, 1650 hygiene kits, 19500 surgical caps,8000 beds with bed sheets, 830 litres chlorine, 260 face shields, 20 number of spray machines have been sent to district administrations for quarantine centres, health and other relevant departments. The DG PDMA added that more safety kits and equipment will also be dispatched to relevant departments. The PDMA has already dispatched 500 personal protective equipment to Police Services Hospital and 300 personal protective equipment to KTH on Friday. He said that 100 personal protective equipment had already been provided to the Railways Hospital Peshawar. The PDMA’s provincial emergency operation center is active round the clock and can be contacted on toll free numbers 1700 & 0800-01700.