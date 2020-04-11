China March inflation eases

Beijing: Inflation in China grew at its slowest pace since last October, official data showed on Friday, falling from eight-year highs due to a drop in food prices as the country gradually lifts virus lockdowns.

Consumer prices jumped 4.3 percent in March year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, after increasing 5.2 percent in February.

Weak oil prices and suppressed demand due to drastic coronavirus measures meant that consumer inflation last month grew at the slowest pace since October, according to NBS data. Pork prices -- the biggest contributor to consumer inflation -- started to soften as transport restrictions were lifted, slaughterhouses resumed work and local governments increased sales of pork reserves, the NBS said.