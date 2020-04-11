Google site for skills development

KARACHI: Google has launched a new site for people in Pakistan to benefit from free training, tools and events and help grow their skills, career, or business.

“We’ve also launched a related site on remote working to help folks work, teach and learn from anywhere,” it said in a statement. “We also recently announced an $800 million commitment to support small businesses around the world with access to finance, ad credits and grants to help meet the costs of the virus. At the same time, we have taken teachings from our programs to social media as well as the Google Primer free app to continue training small businesses in digital skills and enable their employees to work remotely.”