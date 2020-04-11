We deserve better

The leadership crisis in Pakistan has reached a new high. The post Covid-19 world with all its uncertainty, will disrupt a great number of existing social institutions.

Key stakeholders need to develop a united vision, an implementable action plan and the incumbent must also be willing to act. Political institutions must lead, and nurture structures which formulate sustainable solutions not reactionary and reactive short-term policy.

The hope from the PTI to grow a nursery of modern institutions and leadership is as big a hoax as any. The elite - the greatest mafia our country had to offer – have been accomodated in the party. Dragons have been made in charge of national state assets. The marketing proposal of Murad Saeed as a youth leader is as old as this promise itself. Did we develop a system which continuously advances quality leadership? Sadly, the answer is no.

Furthermore, the aspirants of change and youthful empowerment, who joined the movement were left far behind. They were trained to stand up for themselves and bring change, but ended up facing the reality of compromise and betrayal at the highest level.

Education is hope, innovation and change. Remember the laptop scheme; I was no fan either, but it gave merit-based, entrepreneurial fuel to the people. The facilitation and interest in technology-based ventures today; its availability and its proper awareness; is nonexistent. We are cutting scholarships, universities are under attack and the entire education system is under foundation-cracking pressure.

And, every now and then, one does feel secret hands at work. The comings and goings of wheat (nobody knows to date what happened), sugar, tomatoes, masks – what’s next? PPE kits, ventilators and aid? The Corona Tiger Force is the new brilliant idea. Is this your best shot or the complete inability to comprehend the basics of the Covid-19 pandemic? In a crisis like the world has never seen, the people in charge might think they are helping their party members in the short term, but eventually they are going to fall into the clutches of the mafia and incompetent thugs.

Do you think this is the vision Pakistan needs? There is a constant lack of seriousness that has stunted industrial growth. The jolts given to the markets through inconsistent statements, thug rules and mixed signals is a deterring norm. And the stock market? It’s more of a shock market. Motivation and trust are nowhere to be found. The COAS had to step in and talk to the major players publicly.

Systems and policies which are sustainable and locally implementable; protocols which are long-term and strategically aligned; SOPs that are researched and innovative; focus and direction-oriented public involvement mechanisms; inclusive and futuristic vision; hope that touches the heart – do we have someone who can deal with this virus proactively?

The people of Pakistan are my hope. In every crisis, the magnitude of giving and empathy is divine. The nation stands as one and delivers. The point of leadership is where the writing stops. In realizing the true potential of any nation, leadership is the game changer. This great nation – the nation of saints, martyrs, philanthropists – deserves better!

Don’t be mistaken at any level of imagination. The resilience, resonance and delivery of individuals of Pakistan is tried and tested. They are like angels of hope working tirelessly in their own spheres, without expectation, for the good of the nation. They make us all proud.

The writer is a social entrepreneur. Email: [email protected]