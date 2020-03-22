Corona outbreak: NA speaker, Senate chairman discuss creation of parliamentary committee

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani held meeting on Saturday and discussed situation arising out of the corona outbreak and early formation of the Parliamentary Committee in that regard.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar referring to the formation of a Parliamentary Committee comprising members of the National Assembly and the Senate said that the Parliamentary Committee should be formed at the earliest.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said the purpose of setting up a parliamentary committee is to take steps to oversee the measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of virus. He said that the Parliamentary Committee shall give its recommendations to the government for further improvement. He said that the committee would also look into the economic challenges posed to Pakistan’s economy and give its recommendations to the government.

The chairman Senate lauded the move of formation of Parliamentary Committee to fight the coronavirus. He said the cases of coronavirus had been reported from all over the country thus it was incumbent upon the political leadership to jointly strategise for curbing the spread. He said that with the help of Almighty Allah the entire political leadership would be able to prevent the outbreak of the virus.

The chairman said the Senate would send names of Senators to the Assembly Secretariat very soon. "It is our social responsibility to take precautionary measures," he said. He said citizens, members of Parliament, employees should avoid unnecessary gatherings.

Later Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah met NA Speaker Asad Qaiser and situation in the country with reference to outbreak of corona and role of law enforcement came under discussion. The Speaker said the people should follow instructions by the government and act in aid with the law enforcers.

The Interior Minister praised the role of Speaker for forging a unified stand of all the political leadership in time of crisis. He briefed the Speaker about the steps taken by the government. He said that nation was fully prepared to deal with the crisis.