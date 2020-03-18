PhDs awarded

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to two scholars. According to details, Muhammad Akram Soomro s/o Manzoor Hussain Soomro has been awarded PhD in Communication Studies after approval of his thesis entitled “Editorial Framing of Terrorist Attacks: Comparative Analysis of Major English & Urdu Dailies of Pakistan (2001-2016)” and Shazia Ismail Toor, d/o Muhammad Ismail Toor in the subject of Communication Studies.
