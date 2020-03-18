Sirajul Haq demands waiver of utility bills for low-income people

LAHORE:JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded of the government to waive off electricity and Sui gas bills of those earning Rs 25,000 per month or below, since the coronavirus outbreak had almost closed down businesses, affecting and leaving jobless millions of labourers across the country.

Addressing a gathering of workers and leaders at Mansoora here on Tuesday, he reminded the rulers their responsibility to provide relief to the masses in this testing time. He extended support to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s demand that rich countries should waive off the loans of the poor nations in order to help the latter control the spread of the COVID-19.

He also welcomed the announcement by some international financial institutions to cut benchmark interest rate to almost zero, appealing the government to take the similar measures to support national economy and local population.

He warned that Pakistan could not be put on the path of development without getting rid of the interest based economy. Siraj also announced full support to the efforts of the federal and provincial governments to mitigate the threats of coronavirus outbreak, and offered that the medical facilities of JI and is welfare organisations including its ambulance services across the country were available round the clock to facilitate the masses in this testing time.

He said entire nation should demonstrate unity and political forces should put at back burner their mutual differences to cope with the pandemic. He said the masses should not panic and take all the precautionary measures.

He also emphasised the government teams to focus on preparations instead of issuing statements. He said the government should take strict action against the hoarders and against those who were selling essential food items on high prices.

Meanwhile, Senator Siraj will preside over the meeting of “Rajoo Elallah Tehreek” at Mansoora on Wednesday (today). JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif appealed the masses to seek Allah Almighty’s forgiveness to get rid the coronavirus threat.