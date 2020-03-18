Two brothers abducted, one later killed in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: Unknown people kidnapped two brothers and later killed one of them after sexually assaulting him at Jalalpur Bhattian. On Monday, M Akhtar’s sons - Muhammad Hamza, 12, and Muhammad Zaman, 14, - were kidnapped by some unidentified people. On Tuesday, the body of Hamza was recovered from the nearby fields. He was allegedly murdered after sodomy by the accused.

Meanwhile, traders and shopkeepers of Jalalpur Bhattian observed a complete strike against the incident. Thousands of people staged a demonstration on Pindi Bhattian-Hafizabad Road and chanted slogans against the police.