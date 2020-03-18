Take your vitamins

The coronavirus is upon us and with such a populated country there is great fear that the sudden spread of virus will suddenly increase patients in intensive care in unprepared hospitals, resulting in thousands of deaths. We cannot stop the virus but the strategy is to delay the spread so patients come into hospitals slowly. Besides getting hospitals ready for the onslaught of patients, every strategy should be used to delay the virus spread.

Research has shown that a daily dose of 1500 mg vitamin C will help improve the immunity of a person which helps kill the virus. Therefore providing VitC 1500mg daily dosage to the elderly, sick in hospitals and even general public in affected areas can help delay virus spread. In Pakistan only a handful of pharmaceutical companies have been given the licence to manufacture Vit C supplements by DRAP, but more than 400 have the capacity to manufacture it. If the government gives local pharma companies free licence to manufacture Vit C and also helps secure Vit C raw material in bulk for mass production then the country can have abundant supply of products at fixed prices available for everyone.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar