CIA busts gang of street criminals

Islamabad : Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has busted a Notorious street criminal's gang and recovered, snatched mobile phones and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered crackdown on criminals specially involved in street crimes. Following these orders DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city and no laxity would be tolerated in that regards.

Following these directions, SP (investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special teams under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Sadeer Ahmed along with other officials who has successfully busted a five member's street criminals gang identified as Nazam-Ud-Din, resident of Golra Sharif, Saeed Ahmed, resident of Afghanistan, Toqueer Ahmed, resident of Pind Sanghrial, Islamabad, Sabber Ali, resident of Sector G-11, and Shahid, resident of Sector G-11.

Police team has also recovered 8 snatched mobile phones, and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

The nabbed persons, during preliminary investigation have confessed that they were involved in several incidents in areas of Ramna, Golra and Shalimar police stations and further investigation is underway from them.

Case has been registered against them and further investigation is underway.