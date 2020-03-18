NUMS inks agreement with German companies for mega healthcare projects

Islamabad : National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) Tuesday signed a Document of Understanding (DoU) with three German companies, for mega healthcare projects by establishing Pakistan’s first ever medical city of international standards in Sector I-17, here, says a press release.

The three leading German companies; Siemens Healthcare Ltd, Powergroup and It’s a Deal GmbH will assist NUMS during all stages of financing, investments, technological upgradation and education in order to enhance medical care to international standards.

Lt Gen (r) Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed, vice chancellor of NUMS, Khurram Jameel, Chief Executive Officer from Siemens Healthcare (Pvt) Ltd., Dr. Pantelis Christian Poetis, Chief Executive Officer, Powergroup whereas Philomena Poetis - Chief Executive Officer It’s a Deal GmbH signed the DoU on behalf of their respective institutions.

Under the agreement, NUMS Institute of Advanced Studies & Research (NIASR) in Rawalpindi and other mega healthcare projects will also be established. The Medical City in Sector I-17, Islamabad, which is approved by the cabinet will envisage 4,000 bed indoor facilities in various disciplines, colleges producing 300 doctors, 800 BSc nurses and 600+ allied health professionals, research institutes and Science and Technology Park.

Under the agreement, NUMS Satellite Medical Centres will be established in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. NUMS has already reached an understanding with CDA and MCI to set up primary units at more than 20 locations in three phases. The entire cost of the project will be raised by NUMS.

It will also establish Home Healthcare, emergency and mobile health services at doorstep in the twin cities.

National Institute of Advanced Studies and Research is envisaged to be a premium medical research institution focusing on Indigenous Biogenetics for precision medicines, Bio banking, vaccines, antisera production, clinical trials, drug testing labs (including bioavailability/bioequivalence) to eliminate counterfeit and substandard drugs.

Speaking on the occasion, NUMS Vice Chancellor Lt Gen (r) Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed said that the university has devised a multi-pronged strategy to play an effective role in strengthening the overall national healthcare service delivery system and advance medical research in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister to make medical care accessible and affordable to all.

Referring to the current spread of coronavirus globally and in Pakistan, he emphasised that it is urgent that we enhance our state of preparedness to address such medical emergencies. NUMS’ projects in the health sector will not only help in improving medical infrastructure but also increase healthcare capacity in the country.

The vice chancellor expressed his confidence that the University-run, patient-centred, comprehensive, integrated healthcare delivery system at the medical city and NUMS medical centres would provide safe and affordable healthcare services of international standards to its citizens. He said that NUMS shall remain progressive in its approach and with the support and assistance of its leading German partners will be able to deliver cutting-edge healthcare services.

General Majeed said that NUMS is a broad based healthcare university with the capability to operate all over the country. He listed following mega projects, which will be setup in collaboration with its national and international partners:

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck while appreciating NUMS for taking dynamic initiatives in the health sector hoped that its collaboration with the leading German institutions would assist NUMS in achieving its goals and would have a benefiting broad-based socio economic impact within the country and beyond.

Khurram Jameel, managing director and CEO, Siemens Healthcare (Pvt) Ltd. commented, “It is in many ways a giant leap for healthcare in Pakistan where we welcome German investors to invest with NUMS in developing state of the art healthcare facilities in the country”.

Giving details of investment model for supporting NUMS to build medical infrastructure in the country Philomena Poetis, CEO, It’s a Deal GmbH explained, “We wanted to setup an investment vehicle that allows investors to support projects with social impact without losing its economic viability and feasibility.”