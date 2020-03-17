Coronavirus fight: President Alvi on China visit to express solidarity

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said on Monday he was undertaking a two-day visit to China on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, where he would express solidarity with the people of China who had fought the coronavirus epidemic.

During a brief media talk prior to his departure for China, the President said China wanted to thank Pakistan for expressing solidarity during the coronavirus epidemic and the way Pakistan as a brother trusted them for taking care of the Pakistanis residing there. “I am visiting China to express solidarity with the Chinese people and to offer condolences over loss of lives,” he added.

President Alvi, accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Planning Minister Asad Umar, said they would also get input from the Chinese experiences in handling the situation arising out of coronavirus spread.

Upon his arrival in Beijing, President Alvi was warmly welcomed by Chinese Agriculture Minister Han Changfu, Pakistan Ambassador to China Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi and other senior officials of the Chinese government and Pakistan Embassy Beijing.

A smartly turned out contingent of the People’s Liberation Army presented guard of honour. Dr Alvi will hold separate meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and other Chinese leaders. A number of MoUs are also expected to be signed during the visit.

This is Dr Alvi’s first visit to China, which is specifically aimed at conveying strong support and solidarity of Pakistan towards the government and the people of China in their battle against Covid-19. The visit will play an important role in further solidifying the historic bonds of trust and mutual support between the two “iron brothers”.

It will also serve as an opportunity for the leadership of the two countries to review bilateral, regional and international issues and to advance the shared goals of promoting peace, prosperity and development in the region and beyond.