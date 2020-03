BCCI to shut down Mumbai office today

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus pandemic has forced the BCCI to shut down its headquarters in Mumbai from Tuesday (today) with its employees being told to work from home, an Indian newspaper reported on Monday.

The employees have been asked to “work from home” with all the cricketing operations already being suspended till further notice. “The BCCI employees were today notified that the headquarters at the Wankhede Stadium will be shut down in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. All the staffers have been told to work from home,” an official said.

The BCCI has already postponed the IPL-13 till April 15 along with all other domestic tournaments, including the Irani Cup and women’s Challenger Trophy. India has so far reported 114 positive cases with two deaths.