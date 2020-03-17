Collective wisdom?

It is the will of the people and their votes which determine the choice of individuals at the helm of affairs in a democracy. The founding fathers of Pakistan, through the will of the people and their joint efforts, succeeded in carving out a sovereign independent state, where people alone could decide their fate through collective wisdom.

PM Imran Khan has been elected by the people. It is the dignity, self-respect and welfare of the people which is more important than the misplaced ego of those whom they elect. The choice of CM should reflect the will of the people and not be slave to the ego of an individual, irrespective of whichever constitutional post he holds. Those holding any elected or paid public office do so to serve, protect and ensure safety of their life and property. The manner in which the dignity and ego of the people of Punjab has been marginalized by the choice of CM is being referred to as the 'Buzdarization' of this province where almost 60 percent of the population of Pakistan lives. All institutions of the state, be it the elected executive, parliament, judiciary and subordinate institutions exist and are paid from the national exchequer to serve the people and not any individual. The choice of individuals selected to head various provinces and state-owned entities must be strictly on merit. Any deviation from this would marginalize national security and the collective welfare of over 220 million.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore