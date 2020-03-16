Fighting pollution through clean up drive

Islamabad : In continuation of its efforts to draw attention to Korang River water pollution and the flowing of this polluted water into Rawal Dam, Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF) and ‘Amal for Life’ organised the “Keep Korang Clean 2” event along the Korang River in Bani gala. Together with students of various schools from Islamabad and the local community to commemorate World Water Day held each year on March 22nd. The CDA Environment Directorate together with eco-friends and diplomats participated in this clean up drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson KKAWF Cristina Afridi, said that the intention is to inspire youth and communities to learn more about water-related issues and to take action to make a difference. She explained that water is an essential ingredient for life and water pollution is a major threat to public health. Adapting to the water effects of climate change will protect health and save lives. According to World Health Organisation (WHO) Pakistan is the second most affected country in the world suffering with hepatitis and other water borne diseases and unfortunately, every other house in Rawalpindi suffers from this disease due to the unsafe drinking water coming from the Korang River.

As concerned community members, we must share responsibility with the government to eliminate this hazard of river and water pollution. On our part we must know if our house is discharging sewage in the water and where is the final destination of this solid waste To address it, we need a united partnership, a united waterfront. We cannot afford to wait. Everyone has a role to play. Number one priority is clean water and it is crucial to each one of us do our part.

Cleaning up Korang River drive intends to also promote environmentally friendly water sports, like rowing and bird watching. With Amal for life, we are trying to implement the waste management in Banigala and we do believe that this neighbourhood can be an example of best practice.

Lack of hygiene which includes also body hygiene, is the main cause of the spread of Corona Virus –CoVID 19 which is now declared a pandemic and panicking the world, she stressed. To tackle this health emergency we need to focus on hygiene.