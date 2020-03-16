UK community figures slam arrest of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief

LUTON: Various prominent community figures in the UK have expressed concern over the arrest of Jang and Geo Editor-in-Chief, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, and demanded he be given a fair hearing and not denied of basic human rights.

Nawab Babar Khan, a human rights campaigner and barrister in London, said it “seems obvious that Mr Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is being denied the right to a fair hearing”.

Speaking to The News, Barrister Khan said: “This is a basic human right which must be protected for citizens of Pakistan at all costs. The freedom of the press must be kept intact no matter what the price. When allegations are made they must be proved beyond reasonable doubt. Institutions should not be influenced by political considerations and other benefits.”

He added: “The rule of law must be upheld in a free and transparent manner. Therefore, in such circumstances journalists should not be detained without the proper application of the law. Mr Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman should be released and his basic human rights as a journalist should be respected as per universal laws.”

Prominent religious scholar Qazi Abdul Aziz Chishti, Luton Borough Council executive Cllr Raja Mohammad Aslam Khan, former Muslim Conference UK general secretary Master Raja Suleiman, Pakistan Peoples Party activists Chaudhry Taj Samror and Ejaz Khokhar, and social activist Shagufta Naheed said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman should be provided justice and Jang Group and all other media houses should be able to carry out their journalistic duties without any sanctions.