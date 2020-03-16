Containing coronavirus: Isolation ward established at Jhang DHQ hospital

JHANG: Following the directives of the Punjab government to contain coronavirus spread, the district health authority Sunday established an isolation ward at the district headquarters hospital (DHQ).

Reportedly, no coronavirus patient was reported here so far. Nursing Deputy Superintendent Mrs Farhat told reporters that nursing staff had also been trained to handle coronavirus care in an effective way. DC Tahir Wattoo, CEO Health Dr Mehboob and DHQ MS Dr Asfandyar inspected the isolation ward.

On the occasion, the MS briefed the DC that attendance through biometric system has been suspended. The CEO Health said the DHOs, DDHOs, heads of RHCs and BHUs have been directed to focus on patients having symptoms of flue, cough and fever and provide them proper healthcare services.

He said the health nutrition supervisors posted at BHUs have also been directed to be active and start imparting awareness and motivate people living in the catchment areas of BHU about hand wash and personal hygiene. The DC also directed ACs of Jhang, Shorkot, Ahmedpur Sial and Athara Hazari to start inspections of marriage halls and do not allow holding any kind of public gathering.