Flight operation for return of Umrah pilgrims to continue till 19th

ISLAMABAD: The flight operation to bring back Pakistani Umrah pilgrims from Saudi Arabia would continue till March 19, the Kingdom' s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said on Sunday.

However, the GACA suspended all flight operations from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia for a period of two weeks, starting from March 15, due to necessary precaution and protection to prevent outbreak of the coronavirus, according to a Saudi authorities circular received here. Saudi Arabia also asked Pakistan to inform all those passengers, who were scheduled to visit the Kingdom, not to report airports to avoid any inconvenience.

