Allergy centre

Islamabad: PAF Hospital with the collaboration of Pakistan Allergy Asthma and Immunology Society & Allergy and Asthma Centre started Allergy Centre. About 40 to 50% of population of twin cities are suffering from different allergies and there is lack of awareness about allergic diseases prevention and treatment, says a press release.

The centre will be developed into centre of excellence for Allergic Diseases according to guidelines of the World Allergy Organisation.