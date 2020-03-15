tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: PAF Hospital with the collaboration of Pakistan Allergy Asthma and Immunology Society & Allergy and Asthma Centre started Allergy Centre. About 40 to 50% of population of twin cities are suffering from different allergies and there is lack of awareness about allergic diseases prevention and treatment, says a press release.
The centre will be developed into centre of excellence for Allergic Diseases according to guidelines of the World Allergy Organisation.
