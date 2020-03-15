Emergency protocol

This letter is addressed to all municipal corporations, housing authorities and cantonment boards. As it is not entirely possible to predict the extent of harm or disaster that can be caused by what is now being termed as the biggest health crisis of the century, it may be wiser to take all possible precautions, in keeping with ‘discretion is the better part of valour’.

The government’s response on such matters is often too traditional and may well be too little and too late. It is therefore suggested that the following actions be urgently implemented in the areas that fall under your jurisdiction. Completely close down all clubs, hotels, libraries and cinema houses. Remember that objects at every location – door handles, furniture, lifts buttons, gym equipment, crockery, stationary or stair railings – are touched and retouched by numerous unknown and unscreened individuals every day. Request citizens to not visit mosques, churches, shrines etc, for the next month or so. Introduce telephone, e-mail and internet-based systems so that individuals do not need to visit any DHA or CBC office and can receive responses, approvals, permits, and also make payments, as far as possible, without visiting any office.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi