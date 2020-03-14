Pandemic shuts Everest as Nepal suspends permits

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Friday barred climbers from all mountains — including Everest — over the coronavirus pandemic, in a major blow to its tourism industry. The move could cost the Himalayan nation tens of millions of dollars in revenues drawn by the world´s biggest mountain, and expedition organisers said it would cause a financial disaster. “The government has decided to suspend all spring expeditions and scrap permits for the time being. The decision can be reviewed after analysing the global scenario over the coming month,” tourism minister Yogesh Bhattarai told AFP, adding no more visas would be given on arrival for foreigners.

Nepal´s move came a day after China barred access from its side. The country, still recovering from a major 2015 earthquake, was hoping to attract two million tourists for the first time in 2020. “This is disappointing news for both our expedition leaders and our clients who have trained for months for this year´s climb,” said Lukas Furtenbach, head of US-based Furtenbach Adventures.