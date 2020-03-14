Polo Cup matches rescheduled

LAHORE: The remaining matches of the Coca Cola Polo Cup Tournament 2020 were rescheduled due to wet fields. On Saturday the penalty shoot-out will be played between Remington Pharma and Ghazipur at 3.30 pm while the penalty shootout between Magic River and Master Paints will take place at 3.45 pm. The winners of both shootouts will move on to the main final to be played on Sunday.