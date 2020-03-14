Revival of kite-flying discussed

LAHORE:A meeting on revival of safe kite-flying was held at HRCP office here. The issue of ban on kite-flying, kite-making and government crackdown was discussed. In the past, there had been efforts for the revival of safe kite-flying in the City.

It was observed that the Punjab government had declared March 14 Cultural Day to be celebrated every year from 2020 onwards. In the light of the decision of the Punjab government, it was decided that a group of kite-flyers, lawyers and civil society organisations would demand revival of kite-flying in Lahore as a cultural heritage and reclaim spaces on March 14. They will reach Alhamra with placards between 4pm and 6pm. It will be a peaceful protest outside Alhamra. On Sunday, the same stakeholders will hold a press conference to mobilise kite-flyers and kite-makers, including women and demand revival of kite-flying in Lahore. It was also decided to hold a march from Lahore Press Club to Punjab Assembly after the press conference.