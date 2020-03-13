close
Fri Mar 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2020

Coronavirus: Gen Bajwa directs army’s full support to national effort

RAWALPINDI: The 230th corps commanders’ conference Thursday discussed the latest coronavirus situation and preventive measures taken at the army level.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ). The COAS directed all concerned to contribute to the national effort to counter the pandemic in case of any eventuality. The conference also reviewed operational preparedness, situation along the Line of Control (LoC), geostrategic environment and national and regional security situation with particular emphasis on the Afghan peace process.

General Bajwa observed that the path to regional stability in the region passed through Afghanistan.

“Collaborative approach and patience can help overcome all challenges for which Pakistan is ready to play its part with utmost sincerity,” he emphasized.

