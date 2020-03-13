Maryam Nawaz in limelight after four months

ISLAMABAD: Breaking her long silence, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said she would play an active role in politics when directed by the party leadership. “I am bound by the party discipline and will play my role as and when the party leadership decides,” she said while talking to newsmen along with former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday.

To a question, Maryam said no pressure tactics or threats could waver or dampen her resolve rather her commitment to democracy and the party would only strengthen more. “There might be some personal reasons behind my silence but my commitment to the cause of democracy has not weakened,” she said, adding that it was a separate issue when her words and heart did not match when her father was sick. “There is a ban on my appearance on the media. Will you show me on the screen once I talk to you today?” she asked. Maryam observed that she was facing ban because the media had also been chained and facing such a difficult time it never had faced before. “I want to express my sympathies with the media,” she said. Maryam said since her father was sick, he should only return after his complete treatment. She praised Abbasi’s determination for facing what she called fabricated cases against him. “I pay him tribute for remaining loyal to the party despite spending a long time in jail in fake cases,” she said, adding that Abbasi was a prominent member of the PML-N family and was like her elder brother.

Talking about Nawaz Sharif's health, she said one of his arteries was 80 percent blocked for which he needed a major surgery. She also rejected media reports that Nawaz had refused to undergo surgery in her absence. “Instead, my father said he can wait for the court’s decision to allow me to leave the country on the next date of hearing,” she said. Being a daughter I want to be with my father whenever he undergoes a surgery. Maryam said her brothers and sister were looking after their father but perhaps he wanted to see all his sons and daughters in front of him particularly when not much time had passed since the death of his wife. “My case is pending with the court and everyone knows the reasons behind the cases against me,” she observed. She said she would ask her father to go for surgery as early as possible even if she does not get the court permission to leave the country.

She parried a question about reports quoting Rana Sanaullah Khan that Shahbaz Sharif had held meetings with the Establishment. To a question, she said her father was sent to London for treatment on the recommendation of the government doctors and spokesperson who feared that his life was in danger and now the same government wanted him back.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday asked Maryam Nawaz to explain how she had been tied up after getting bail.

Reacting to Maryam’s media talk, she said in tweets that despite getting bail what kind of chains had tied Maryam up. “Why don’t you set yourself free of these chains? Saaf chuptay bhi nahin, saamnay aaty bhi nahin,” she remarked. About her media talk, she said it was another bid aimed at her projection, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was very efficiently ridding the people of the pains and difficulties given to them by her. Dr. Firdous said the PML-N leadership could no more mislead people, as they knew very well that whenever the PML-N leadership was out of power, they always took their briefcases to leave abroad leaving the masses to their own devices.