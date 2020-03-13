close
Fri Mar 13, 2020
Digital Pakistan

March 13, 2020

In Pakistan, the procedure of issuance of passports, ID cards and renewal of driving licences has been streamlined in the recent past. The next stage should be issuing e-passports all over the country.

In Bangladesh, e-passports would be issued from all regional offices by July this year. Pakistan should not lag behind South Asian countries in the digitalising of services.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

