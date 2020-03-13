Digital Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In Pakistan, the procedure of issuance of passports, ID cards and renewal of driving licences has been streamlined in the recent past. The next stage should be issuing e-passports all over the country.
In Bangladesh, e-passports would be issued from all regional offices by July this year. Pakistan should not lag behind South Asian countries in the digitalising of services.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
In Pakistan, the procedure of issuance of passports, ID cards and renewal of driving licences has been streamlined in the recent past. The next stage should be issuing e-passports all over the country.
In Bangladesh, e-passports would be issued from all regional offices by July this year. Pakistan should not lag behind South Asian countries in the digitalising of services.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad