Amir Muqam blasts PTI govt ‘flawed’ policies

MINGORA: Provincial president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Amir Muqam on Thursday blasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for the deteriorating law and order situation and repeated incidents of target-killings in Swat district.

Reacting to the killing of policeman Imran Khan in Kanju Chowk, the PML-N leader said that no one was safe and secure in the country, adding that the ever-worsening law and order situation had become a questing mark for the rulers of ‘change’. He expressed profound grief over the killing of the cop in Swat and urged the government to arrest the killers forthwith. He said that two other persons Javedullah and Feroz Shah advocate were also murdered recently but the government had yet to apprehend the killers. Amir Muqam said that the people in Swat felt a sense of insecurity because of law and order situation. He said that people were faced with unbridled price-hike, kidnapping, unemployment due to the government’s flawed policies.

He said the poor people and youth were compelled to commit suicide due to price-hike of the daily commodities in the country and joblessness. The PML-N leader said that the families of Sharif Brothers were being harassed and victimised through the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which aimed to divert the attention of the people from the high prices of ‘flour and sugar’.