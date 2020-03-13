close
Fri Mar 13, 2020
Four injured in London stabbing incident

World

LONDON: British police said four boys sustained injuries in a stabbing incident in Walthamstow, northeast London late on Wednesday. The boys, aged around 15-16, were taken to hospital with stab injuries not believed to be life-threatening, the police said in a tweet early on Thursday. Seven were arrested for “violent disorder, possession of offensive weapon & affray,” the police said.

