Precautionary measures taken during Karachi-Lahore match

KARACHI: Precautionary measures were taken regarding the coronavirus matter during the crucial game of the HBL Pakistan Super League (HBL) 2020 between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars here at the National Stadium on Thursday.

All the fans and officials had to undergo manual screening which was being conducted by a seven-member team of doctors of the District East. Dr Ashfaq headed the doctors’ team. The doctors were delivering duties at all seven main gates of the venue. Through an equipment they were checking fever of the people entering the venue.

Arrangements of sanitizers had also been made at different places inside the venue to avert any fear. Commissioner Karachi the other day had already instructed the fans to adopt all precautionary measures before entering the venue.

Despite all fears Karachiites were seen thundering to the venue in large numbers. Long queues of fans were seen and there was an immense enthusiasm among them. Very few fans were seen wearing masks.

“We have no fear of coronavirus,” a young spectator told The News. “Imran Khan had said that death will come at certain time and no one can avert that,” the fan said.