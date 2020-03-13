‘Americans returning from Europe to self-quarantine’

WASHINGTON: Americans returning from Europe will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday.

Pence mentioned the measures as he spoke on Fox News and CNN hours after President Donald Trump late Wednesday announced restrictions on travel from much of Europe. "Americans coming home will be funneled through 13 different airports. They’ll be screened and then we’re going to ask every American and legal resident returning to the United States to self-quarantine for 14 days," he said. Trump’s ban affects travellers from much of Europe -- but not Britain -- as the continent grapples with a burgeoning crisis.

The government proclamation initiating the ban targets 26 European countries that comprise a visa-free travel zone known as the Schengen Area. US citizens, green card holders, and the spouses or parents of either category are exempted.