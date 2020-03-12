UoS organises Sargodha Literary Festival

SARGODHA: The third edition of Sargodha Literary Festival (SLF) spotlighting intellectual talks, interactive sessions, art exhibition, book fest, film screening and theater performance, kicked off at University of Sargodha (UoS) on Wednesday.

The event aimed at creating intellectual space for the energetic youth alluring eminent literary figures and to inspire them to take the ownership of their literary creativities.

Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad welcomed the guests while speaking at the opening ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar was the chief guest of the opening ceremony. After the inaugural, the proceedings were followed by an interactive session titled ‘Politics, Media and Society’ moderated by distinguished security and political analyst Amir Rana and renowned civic educator Zafarullah Khan. An award-winning feature film ‘Art=Love2’ a whirlwind story of love, death and closure, directed by Mumtaz Hussain was also screened for the first time in Sargodha at Shaheen Cinema.

The show left the audience mesmerized with strong script and powerful acting. Usman Peerzada, legendary actor, producer and director chaired a session ‘From Script to Screen: The Art of Creative Production’ moderated by Mariam Ikram while award-winning film director Mumtaz Hussain and Rashid Khawaja participated as keynote speakers.

The speakers from entertainment industry shared their experiences to reveal the art of creative production from its conception of idea to final execution with an essential element of creativity. As part of this festival, the Lincoln Corner Sargodha hosted a session chaired by Mian Ijazul Hassan, on ‘Landscape of Punjab,’ during which Dr Rahat Masud, Dr Naela Amir and Nadeem Alam discussed the landscapes of Punjab.

A painting exhibition, portraying the scenic beauty of Punjab through canvasses of various painters across Punjab was also part of this festival. About 25 artists across Punjab showcased Punjab’s Landscape through paintings.

Cultivating the reading culture, a book fest with wide range of books on special discount was also held at Jinnah Block. The grand book exhibition unfolded books of more than 30 publishers. A theatrical performance of the students of English Department on the Shakespeare play ‘Macbeth’ dramatizing the damaging physical and psychological effects of political ambitions of those who seek power for its own sake, directed by Shahid Abbas and Sidra Sharif mesmerized the audience.

It is pertinent to mention here that SLF has become the tradition of the Sargodha University where erudite scholars, renowned authors, learned academics, literary enthusiasts, ingenious poets and performing artists shared their valuable insights and passion for art and literature, social science and various disciplines. It also provided a platform to the students to voice their views and interact with other professionals and learn in the process.

DC for identifying problems after rains: Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed Municipal Corporation Chief Officer Rizwan Ahmed to visit various areas of the city and indentify problems being faced by the people after the heavy rain in the city. It was learnt that sewerage system of the city had been blocked and the people were facing problems due to stagnant water on various roads after heavy rains.

Two killed, one injured in accidents: Two people were killed while another injured in separate road accidents in Phularwan and Bhalwal police limits.

Police sources said Wednesday that Ahmad of Jhang along with his four companions in Muhammad Shafiq, Liaqat Ali, Ahmad Raza and Abdul Aziz, was moving on a car towards Rawalpindi on Motorway when a recklessly driven Bus hit the car in Phularwan police limits. As a result, the vehicle overturned and Muhammad Shafiq died on the spot while Liaquat Ali injured. In another accident, as a result of collision between motorcycle rickshaw and a motorbike near Al-Fazal Town on Kotmomin Road, motorcyclist Ghulam Murtaza died on the spot.

Lawyer shot dead in court premises: A lawyer was gunned down in an incident of firing in Bhalwal police limits on Wednesday. Police sources said that Rana Mudassar Iqbal advocate of Chak 8/NB Tehsil Bhalwal had enmity with his relatives. On the day of the incident, some unknown persons allegedly shot dead advocate Mudassar Iqbal when he was going to attend court hearing in Bhalwal Tehsil Courts.

Farmer among two murdered: Two people, including a farmer, were murdered while another injured in separate incidents of quarrel in Shahnikdar police jurisdiction.

Police sources said Wednesday that Akbar Ali Pathan of Khushab had a dispute with Ghulam Nabi over business deal.On the day of the incident, Akbar Ali along with his brother Wasif Ali reached village Jhammra Sillanwali tehsil and demanded Ghulam Nabi to pay back his Rs 70,000. To it, accused Ghulam Nabi allegedly shot dead Akbar Ali and injured his brother Wasif Ali with gunshots.In another incident, accused Abdul Rehman of Chak 155/NB along with his accomplices Zubair allegedly shot dead farmer Muhammad Ashraf over a dispute of watering the farms and fled. Bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem.