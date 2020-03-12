close
Thu Mar 12, 2020
March 12, 2020

Reunion of Canttonians on March 14

Islamabad

 
March 12, 2020

Rawalpindi : FG Public Secondary School former Cantt Public School, Mehfooz Road, Alumni Association’s reunion ceremony will be held at the school ground on March 14 at 7 p.m, says a press release.

According to Canttonians President Sheikh Inayatullah students willing to attend the ceremony can register themselves by March 12 with Sohail Aslam and Nabaz-ud-Din.

