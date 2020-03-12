Leading players in Islamabad for National Golf

ISLAMABAD; Leading golf players from all over the country have converged to the grand Islamabad Golf Course to vie for the for National Amateur Golf crown.

The event start at the federal capital from Thursday. Undoubtedly this title-bearing event has a lure of its own and hopes are that the top ranked golf players will sweat it out to undo their rival adversaries and in the process manage to make a place for themselves as golfers of merit, prowess and proficiency. Defending champion Taimoor Khan hails from Peshawar and through dexterous performances over the past twelve months he has built a reputation of showing smooth and smart play. The battle of capabilities will be worth following and the phenomenal development is that live scores will be available with the help of PGF GemGolfers technology.