Man caught selling hashish on rickshaw

The excise police on Wednesday claimed arresting a man who was alleged to be involved in drug peddling. A spokesman for the excise police said more than seven kilograms of hashish was seized from the possession of Naqibullah.

The suspect was arrested by Inspector Ahmed Yar Khoso along with a team when he was selling the narcotic from a rickshaw near a mosque in the Sikanderabad locality of District West.

The spokesman said Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla congratulated the excise police on the successful operation, and hoped the excise police would continue their operations against drug peddlers with the same spirit.

In February, the excise police had seized 46 kilograms of charas in Kandiaro. Police stopped a truck at a check point on the National Highway and seized 40 kilograms of charas. They seized six kilograms of charas in another operation.