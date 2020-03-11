close
Wed Mar 11, 2020
March 11, 2020

Horrific crime

Newspost

 
Rape is the most violent crime committed against women. The recent case in Rawalpindi involving a 13-year-old girl shows us just how horrifying this crime is. Four ferocious beasts raped with a 13 year-old girl and then threatened her so much that she could not tell her family about that incident. Because of which she was pregnant for six months, which she did not know.

This incident is very heartbreaking. The child should get justice.

Iqra Siddiqui

Karachi

