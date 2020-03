Punjab Greens move up in Qureshi Cricket

LAHORE: Punjab Greens defeated Lahore Greens by 26 runs in Ashiq Hussain Qureshi T20 Cricket Tournament at the Shah Faisal Ground on Tuesday.

Scores: Punjab Greens 184/8 after 20 overs (Abdul Khaliq 82, Muhammad Zahid 23, Ashfaq Ahmad 23, Arif Aslam 21, Khurram Afzal 2/29, Arif Rasheed 2/37). Lahore Greens 158 all out in 18.5 overs (Khurram Afzal 62, Imran Abbas 34, Arif Aslam 4/17, Abdul Khaliq 4/35).In the other match Lahore Badshah beat Dar-e-Arqam Seniors by 66 runs.

Scores: Lahore Badshah 165/9 in 20 overs (Jamshaid Ali 60*,Tariq Ramzan 30,Hafiz Shafique 4/38, Waseem Butt 3/13). Dar-e-Arqam Seniors 99 all out in 14.1 overs ( Irfan Anwar 33, Jamshaid Ali 3/14, Safdar Ali 2/13, Irfan Ahmad 2/18, Saqib Butt 2/21).