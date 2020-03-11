Pak Greens, National Club, Airport Veterans, Dolphins Club in semi-finals

KARACHI: Pak Greens, National Club, Airport Veterans and Dolphins Club reached the semi-finals opf the 2nd Mehtab Chawla Veterans Hockey League.

In the first quarter-final, Pak Greens outperformed Nazimabad Mujahid 8-0. Olympian Sameer Hussain and ex-international player Muhammad Ali each scored two goals. Olympians Kashif Jawwad, Qamar Ibrahim, and Ayaz Mehmood scored one each.

National Club defeated DHA Hyderabad 4-2. Olympians Kamran Ashraf and Muhammad Anees, Muhammad Yousuf, and Ishtiaq Mubeen scored one goal each for National Club. Airport Veterans defeated Cantt Combined 2-0 with Asif Ismail and M Faisal scoring.

Dolphins Club thumped Karachi Tigers 2-0. Muzammil and Zahid Faruqi were the goal scorers. The semi-finals will be played on March 15 and the final on March 21.