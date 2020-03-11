Pak Greens, National Club, Airport Veterans, Dolphins Club in semi-finals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pak Greens, National Club, Airport Veterans and Dolphins Club reached the semi-finals opf the 2nd Mehtab Chawla Veterans Hockey League.
In the first quarter-final, Pak Greens outperformed Nazimabad Mujahid 8-0. Olympian Sameer Hussain and ex-international player Muhammad Ali each scored two goals. Olympians Kashif Jawwad, Qamar Ibrahim, and Ayaz Mehmood scored one each.
National Club defeated DHA Hyderabad 4-2. Olympians Kamran Ashraf and Muhammad Anees, Muhammad Yousuf, and Ishtiaq Mubeen scored one goal each for National Club. Airport Veterans defeated Cantt Combined 2-0 with Asif Ismail and M Faisal scoring.
Dolphins Club thumped Karachi Tigers 2-0. Muzammil and Zahid Faruqi were the goal scorers. The semi-finals will be played on March 15 and the final on March 21.
KARACHI: Pak Greens, National Club, Airport Veterans and Dolphins Club reached the semi-finals opf the 2nd Mehtab Chawla Veterans Hockey League.
In the first quarter-final, Pak Greens outperformed Nazimabad Mujahid 8-0. Olympian Sameer Hussain and ex-international player Muhammad Ali each scored two goals. Olympians Kashif Jawwad, Qamar Ibrahim, and Ayaz Mehmood scored one each.
National Club defeated DHA Hyderabad 4-2. Olympians Kamran Ashraf and Muhammad Anees, Muhammad Yousuf, and Ishtiaq Mubeen scored one goal each for National Club. Airport Veterans defeated Cantt Combined 2-0 with Asif Ismail and M Faisal scoring.
Dolphins Club thumped Karachi Tigers 2-0. Muzammil and Zahid Faruqi were the goal scorers. The semi-finals will be played on March 15 and the final on March 21.