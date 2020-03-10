26 die in Skardu bus crash

ISLAMABAD: At least 26 people died in a bus crash in northern Pakistan, officials confirmed Monday, the latest fatal incidents on the country´s notoriously dangerous roads.

Officials in the northern city of Skardu said a bus headed to Rondu district came off the road and slid into a ravine after the driver lost control following a sharp turn. "All 26 passengers in the bus died on the spot," local administration official Khurram Pervazi said.

Pakistan has one of the world´s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, many blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving. The country's northern mountainous areas have a particularly appalling record with often unpaved roads along sheer cliffs setting the scene for numerous gruesome traffic accidents over the years.