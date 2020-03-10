close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2020

FAO conducts training session to overcome locust issue

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2020

SUKKUR: The United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) conducted a one-day training session for the field staff of the department of Agriculture Extension on Monday. The FAO’s Muhammad Afzal informed the participants about current global positioning, local issues, and the Locust-3 application. They were also trained to detect the location of the deadly threat by operating E-Locust application. The Director, Agriculture Extension, Sukkur, Rasool Bux Junejo, talked about the strategy to manage the locust menace. Additional Director Agriculture Extension Sukkur Abdul Qadir Dayo and Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Sukkur Muhammad Hussain Ujjan, agriculture officers and their field assistants also participated in the training.

