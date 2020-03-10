Women’s participation in PFF affairs high on agenda: NC

LAHORE: The Chairman and General Secretary of the FIFA-appointed Pakistan Football Federation’s Normalisation Committee (NC) reiterated that increasing women’s participation both in administration and as officials/players was high on its agenda.

On the occasion of World’s Women’s Day, chairman Humza Khan stated that while the PFF NC has a limited tenure and mandate, it has prioritised women’s football as evident from the first event under its tenure being the National Women’s Championship. The Chairman also pointed out that the NWC prize money was the highest in its history.

Furthermore, the appointment of Asma Bilal to the NC by FIFA, and the NC’s own appointment of Manizeh Zainli as General Secretary showed both FIFA and the PFF NC’s commitment to women’s empowerment and involvement in top management.

Ms. Zainli, while echoing the Chairman’s views, stated that the PFF NC had planned some activities especially for schools on Women’s Day. The Chairman also stated that while it may not happen during the PFF NC’s tenure, he had directed the administration to start the process of setting up of national women’s league later in the year, for which the input of all women’s football stakeholders would be taken. Meanwhile Basit Kamal has been made the Chairman of the KPK Normalisation committee. This was announced by the Pakistan Football Federation normalization Committee on Monday.