Women rally

LAHORE: The Pakistan Inqilabi Party (Women Wing) staged a demonstration for women’s rights outside the Lahore Press Club on Monday.

Talking to the media on the occasion, PIP Women Wing Chairperson Ambar Sultan Chaudhry said a meaningless debate between fundamentalists and NGOs had changed the meaning of the International Women’s Day. The Pakistan Inqilabi Party has the vision to end all class discriminations in all fields. She said society would have to end gender discrimination as well so that that people could participate in social development without discrimination. A large number of women participated in the demonstration and chanted slogans in favour of women’s rights. They also raised slogans for the women members for the Pakistan Inqilabi Party.