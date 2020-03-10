close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2020

Bahadurabad win 7th Arena Premier League

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2020

KARACHI: Bahadurabad defeated Shahra-e-Faisal by seven wickets in the final of the 7th Arena Premier Cricket League that concluded at UBL sports complex here on Monday. Maisam Abbas of Nazimabad Centre was declared the bowler of the tournament. It is to be noted that 14 teams of Arena Multimedia Pakistan participated in the event.

Latest News

More From Sports