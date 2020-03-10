Bahadurabad win 7th Arena Premier League

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Bahadurabad defeated Shahra-e-Faisal by seven wickets in the final of the 7th Arena Premier Cricket League that concluded at UBL sports complex here on Monday. Maisam Abbas of Nazimabad Centre was declared the bowler of the tournament. It is to be noted that 14 teams of Arena Multimedia Pakistan participated in the event.
KARACHI: Bahadurabad defeated Shahra-e-Faisal by seven wickets in the final of the 7th Arena Premier Cricket League that concluded at UBL sports complex here on Monday. Maisam Abbas of Nazimabad Centre was declared the bowler of the tournament. It is to be noted that 14 teams of Arena Multimedia Pakistan participated in the event.