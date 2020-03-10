Bahadurabad win 7th Arena Premier League

KARACHI: Bahadurabad defeated Shahra-e-Faisal by seven wickets in the final of the 7th Arena Premier Cricket League that concluded at UBL sports complex here on Monday. Maisam Abbas of Nazimabad Centre was declared the bowler of the tournament. It is to be noted that 14 teams of Arena Multimedia Pakistan participated in the event.