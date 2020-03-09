Govt to lower prices of essential food items: Buzdar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the incumbent government will provide maximum relief to the masses by lowering the prices of essential food items. In a statement issued here on Sunday, Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan was far stronger today as compared to the previous one under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
