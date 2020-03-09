PTM MPs allowed to attend Ghani’s oath taking

ISLAMABAD: Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) parliamentarians Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir on Sunday were allowed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to fly to Kabul to attend Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s oath taking ceremony.

Earlier, the PTM lawmakers were barred by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from travelling to Afghanistan for being on the Exit Control List (ECL).

However, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said in a tweet that Prime Minister Khan had instructed the interior ministry to grant the PTM parliamentarians one-time permission to travel to Kabul for attending the oath-taking ceremony of Ghani, who won the recently held election.

Following the Prime Minister’s directives, the interior ministry granted them one-time permission to travel abroad, Akbar added.