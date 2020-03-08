Kissan Board chief shot dead in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The president of the Kissan Board, Niamatullah Khan, was shot dead while the police arrested one of the accused in the limits of City Police Station on Saturday, police said.

They said that the accused, Mian Humayun Shah, Hussain and Karim Khan allegedly shot dead Niamatullah Khan, in Plato Koroona area.

Acting promptly, the police arrested one of the accused, Karim Khan, who was trying to escape the scene. His accomplices managed to escape.

The police shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital in Charsadda for autopsy and launched investigation after registering the case.