Pakistani cities to face 6MAF water shortage in five years

FAISALABAD: People living in urban areas of Pakistan may face 6 million acre feet (MAF) water shortage in five years.

According to official reports, currently 4MAF water is required in Pakistan’s cities for domestic and commercial use, which will increase 10.5MAF by 2025. On the other hand, the quality and level of underground water is decreasing fast. Experts say the groundwater level is plunging by one metre every year in Pakistan. Over 65b cusec metre water is pumped from the ground in the country. It calls for storing rainwater. Experts say over 40MAF rainwater can be saved from going down the drain annually. Renowned water expert and Barani University ex-Vice Chancellor Dr Rai Niaz says,” We are not putting back the amount of water what we are pumping out of the ground. A lack of ‘recharge’ is fast depleting the water table and its quality. Rainwater can be stored for irrigation. A system can be designed for new housing societies to store rainwater and use it for gardening and other purposes.”