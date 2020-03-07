close
Sat Mar 07, 2020
Our Correspondent
March 7, 2020

Two of a family die in road accident

National

Our Correspondent
March 7, 2020

KASUR: Two people of a family, including a woman, died in a road accident at Karniwala chowk in the limits of Pattoki police on Friday.

Muhammad Umair and his cousin Jannat Bibi were travelling on a motorcycle and near Karniwala chowk a speeding tractor-trolley hit them, leaving Umair and Jannat Bibi injured critically. They died on the way to hospital.

