Two of a family die in road accident

KASUR: Two people of a family, including a woman, died in a road accident at Karniwala chowk in the limits of Pattoki police on Friday.

Muhammad Umair and his cousin Jannat Bibi were travelling on a motorcycle and near Karniwala chowk a speeding tractor-trolley hit them, leaving Umair and Jannat Bibi injured critically. They died on the way to hospital.