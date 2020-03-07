Two of a family die in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: Two people of a family, including a woman, died in a road accident at Karniwala chowk in the limits of Pattoki police on Friday.
Muhammad Umair and his cousin Jannat Bibi were travelling on a motorcycle and near Karniwala chowk a speeding tractor-trolley hit them, leaving Umair and Jannat Bibi injured critically. They died on the way to hospital.
KASUR: Two people of a family, including a woman, died in a road accident at Karniwala chowk in the limits of Pattoki police on Friday.
Muhammad Umair and his cousin Jannat Bibi were travelling on a motorcycle and near Karniwala chowk a speeding tractor-trolley hit them, leaving Umair and Jannat Bibi injured critically. They died on the way to hospital.