Building public-police relations: RPO eyes community policing

By Our crime correspondent

RAWALPINDI: To promote community policing in four districts of Rawalpindi Division on the instructions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik, the districts police officers (DPOs) made reformative addresses in the Friday sermons.

The RPO office released a special piece of writing on the topic of 'Law and Justice' which was to be read out by respective DPOs at the mosques in the Friday congregations with the sole objective of reformation of the society.